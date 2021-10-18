 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Ryder
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK: RYDER

Pet of the Week: Ryder

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ryder

My name is Ryder and I am a beautiful, female shepherd mix. I am a bit shy at first but after spending some time with me, my playful and excited personality takes over. I would do much better in a home with another dog to help me come out of my shell. I walk on a leash perfectly and would make an ideal walking companion. If you are interested in meeting me call the Coconino Humane Society to schedule an appointment with our trainer as I am not on the main adoption floor. You can also visit adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

White House: FBI involved in getting kidnapped missionaries 'to safety'

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)