Pet of the Week: Ryder

My name is Ryder and I am a beautiful, female shepherd mix. I am a bit shy at first but after spending some time with me, my playful and excited personality takes over. I would do much better in a home with another dog to help me come out of my shell. I walk on a leash perfectly and would make an ideal walking companion. If you are interested in meeting me call the Coconino Humane Society to schedule an appointment with our trainer as I am not on the main adoption floor. You can also visit adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org