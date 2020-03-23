Pet of the Week: Ryder

Say hello to Ryder, a one year old Pointer/Dalmatian mix. He is a totally sweet guy, but oh so energetic and rambunctious! That being said, he really does need to go home with someone who is already an experienced dog handler. As the dog whisperer says, "YOU have to be the pack leader!" If you are an energetic person and in need of a soul mate, come and meet this handsome guy out at the Coconino Humane Assoc. Meet some of our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org