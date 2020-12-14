PET OF THE WEEK: Ruca

Ruca has been through much heartbreak this year, but she is making sure she is the best girl so her wish will come true. She might not look it, but this sweet dog is 9 years old! Her family had raised her from a pup with so much love and care. They tried their best, but Ruca and the other dog in the family were just too miserable living together. Her family came to us and even sponsored her adoption fee to make sure she finds a perfect, loving new family! If you are looking for a snuggly and fun pup, give Ruca a chance! She’s SO smart and knows many tricks already. She loves adventures and warm hugs, so we know she would make a GREAT best friend!