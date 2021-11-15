Pet of the Week: Rosie

Hi! My name is Rosie and I am searching for a life-long running buddy! When I know I am going outside I get the zoomies. (You know what "the zoomies" are, right? That is what happens when dogs run around at super high speed, low to the ground, with so much apparent joy!) Once that energy is expelled I am a great walker. I would love to keep my new buddy company running in the forest or around the neighborhood.

I am super affectionate and I want to please you! I love snuggles, attention, and cuddles. I can get really excited and I am big dog. Little kids might unintentionally be knocked down and I would hate to know I accidentally hurt a little one -- so would prefer to go to a home with older children! Please come play with me at the Coconino Humane Association...get to know me, let me love you! I will be your bestest friend! See some of our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.