 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Rosie
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK: ROSIE

Pet of the Week: Rosie

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rosie

Hi! My name is Rosie and I am searching for a life-long running buddy! When I know I am going outside I get the zoomies. (You know what "the zoomies" are, right? That is what happens when dogs run around at super high speed, low to the ground, with so much apparent joy!) Once that energy is expelled I am a great walker. I would love to keep my new buddy company running in the forest or around the neighborhood.

I am super affectionate and I want to please you! I love snuggles, attention, and cuddles. I can get really excited and I am big dog. Little kids might unintentionally be knocked down and I would hate to know I accidentally hurt a little one -- so would prefer to go to a home with older children! Please come play with me at the Coconino Humane Association...get to know me, let me love you! I will be your bestest friend! See some of our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Bannon appears in court on contempt charges

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)