Pet of the Week: Rosie

My name is Rosie and I am a 2-year-old Pit Bull mix. I have a whole lot of love to give as well as an abundance of energy. I am pretty calm in my kennel but as soon as I go outside I get a bad case of the zoomies. Because of this trait, I would do best in a home without kids as I may accidentally plow them over. I am already spayed and ready to go home with you right now. Come and meet me at the Coconino Humane Assoc. and check out some of my adoptable friends online at coconinohumane.org.