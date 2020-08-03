You have permission to edit this article.
Pet of the Week: Rollo
Pet of the Week: Rollo

rollo

Hey everyone. My name is Rollo, just like the candy! I'm a sweet, loving boy who's looking for a warm cozy bed and the perfect home. Sometimes they call me Mama Rollo at the shelter because I let my kitten friends nurse on me. I absolutely love other kitties including kittens, and need to go to a home that has other kitties. I'd love a place where I can play with all the chase toys and watch birds from the windows. You might want to come meet me, cause I promise you'll fall right in love with me. Due to a generous donor, this animal's adoption fee has been paid.

As with all HCH animals, Rollo is fixed, current on his vaccinations, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet him at our adoption center. We are open seven days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org

