Pet of the Week: Rocky

Are you ready for a worthwhile challenge? Rocky will keep you on your toes! He is a beautiful 6-year-old German Shepherd. He is very high-energy but can be very gentle as well. He's not too interested in sharing his food though if you have other animals at home. He is suffering from and being treated for some bone lesions, and also suffers from separation anxiety. That being the case, he will need to be adopted by someone who can be home with him a lot of the time. If you are interested in Rocky come in to meet him at the Coconino Humane Assoc. Check out some of our other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.