Pet of the Week: Rocket Raccoon

This scruffy 1.5-year-old came to us looking a little rough around the edges, but no biggie! His hair loss is due to mange, which we have already started treating (and adopters will receive the rest of his meds). He also isn't quite a tri-pawd because Rocket here has three and a half legs. That's right, 3.5 limbs! We aren't sure if this was an old injury or if he was born this way but it seriously does not bother him in the slightest! He can still romp around and play.