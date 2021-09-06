Pet of the Week: Rocket Raccoon

Rocket Raccoon has been traveling the galaxies to find his forever home! Will it be with you?
This scruffy 1.5-year-old came to us looking a little rough around the edges, but no biggie! His hair loss is due to mange, which we have already started treating (and adopters will receive the rest of his meds). He also isn't quite a tri-pawd because Rocket here has three and a half legs. That's right, 3.5 limbs! We aren't sure if this was an old injury or if he was born this way but it seriously does not bother him in the slightest! He can still romp around and play.
High Country Humane is at capacity, so all adult animals have adoption fees of only $25, including awesome Mr. Rocket. So don't wait, come meet him today!
As with all High Country Humane's animals, Rocket Raccoon is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.