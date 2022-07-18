 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | REMO

Pet of the Week: Remo

Remo

This sweet senior kitty is Remo; she's been searching for a forever home for over 150 days now. We are hoping someone will come meet this girl and take her home to celebrate her golden years in style!

She is about 8 years old and she came to us when her owner could no longer care for her. This girl will do all kinds of somersaults for tummy rubs, booty rubs, and snuggles. Goofy and affectionate, her hyperthyroidism doesn't hold her back from enjoying the good things in life. We hope this won't hold anyone back from adopting her. She needs your love!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Remo is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

