Pet of the Week: Remo

Remo's story starts way back in February! She came to us when her owner could no longer care for her and next of kin were not able to help either. So Remo and her sister came to the shelter, in search of a new home! While her 4-year-old sister was adopted quickly, Remo hasn't had the same luck. She is still waiting for someone to choose her!

She may be 8 years old, but this girl will do all kinds of somersaults for tummy rubs, booty rubs and snuggles. Goofy and affectionate, her Hyperthyroidism doesn't hold her back at all from enjoying the good things in life. We hope this won't hold anyone back from adopting her. She needs your love! Our medical team can go over any questions you may have about her condition.

Remo's adoption fee is only $25. As with all High Country Humane's animals, Remo is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

