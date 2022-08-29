Pet of the Week: Remi

You will definitely want to meet Remi! This sweet, 1-year-old boxer mix was rescued by Animal Control and brought to the Coconino Humane Association because his owner was repeatedly kicking him. The owner was told to either give Remi up or go to jail. No one at the shelter can come up with a single reason anyone would be mad at Remi. He is very smart, loving, clean and wants to be with people. If Remi isn't exactly what you are looking for you might find the perfect match on coconinohumane.org
