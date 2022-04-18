 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | REGGIE

Pet of the Week: Reggie

Reggie

Meet Reggie! He is a 1-year-old Shepherd mix at the Coconino Humane Association shelter. You can see what a handsome guy he is and he has the personality to match. One-year-old dogs make an excellent addition to the family because they are past that phase where they chew everything in sight but are young enough to provide lots of extra energy for your family. Reggie will welcome you when you visit him Or, if you are looking for something else you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

Tags

