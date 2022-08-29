Pet of the Week: Raven

Raven is a lovely gal who is getting more depressed at the shelter the longer she stays here. We are hoping to find her a forever home as soon as possible! Her ideal home is one without other animals. She wants all the attention to be on her.

She loves being outside and exploring but is also used to being in a kennel when left home alone. She is also housebroken and has had some training and even graduated from an obedience class. She can sit, stay, come, lie down, and walks well on leash.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Raven is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.