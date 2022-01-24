 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK: RAMSEY

Pet of the Week: Ramsey

  • 0
Ramsey

Hi everyone! I am a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd mix, so I am the perfect medium-sized dog that so many people want. However, you will need to come to the Coconino Humane Association to see me in person to truly appreciate what a handsome guy I am! I won't just mesmerize you with my beautiful blue eyes, I also have a beautiful coat and a super tongue for giving kisses. I'm not too crazy about cats though, and I would be better off in a family with no small children so I don't knock them over when I get excited.

If you don't think I am the perfect match for you (but I don't know why that would be) you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New space telescope reaches final stop

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)