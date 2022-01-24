Pet of the Week: Ramsey

Hi everyone! I am a 1-year-old Australian Shepherd mix, so I am the perfect medium-sized dog that so many people want. However, you will need to come to the Coconino Humane Association to see me in person to truly appreciate what a handsome guy I am! I won't just mesmerize you with my beautiful blue eyes, I also have a beautiful coat and a super tongue for giving kisses. I'm not too crazy about cats though, and I would be better off in a family with no small children so I don't knock them over when I get excited.