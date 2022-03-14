Pet of the Week: Ramon

Meet Ramon! A 7-month-old kitten who is such a trooper and a lovebug! This guy was brought to the shelter after he was found on the side of Highway 89. It turns out that he had a broken pelvis and was in need of some TLC. Ramon went to a foster home to heal and now he acts like any other cat.

Ramon is big on cuddles when he isn’t playing with his toys, so be prepared for him to sleep on you or near you frequently! He loves cat trees and playing fetch. Zoomy could be his middle name because he loves to speed around. He's confident and affectionate. Lap cat and adventure boy all in one. He would love a kitty friend in his new home to play with!

To contact his foster family about doing a meet & greet, please text 928-310-1889! As with all High Country Humane's animals, Ramon is current on his vaccinations, neutered and microchipped. Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

