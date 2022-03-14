Pet of the Week: Rae

Are you up for a challenge? You could give Rae a chance! This 6-year-old female shepherd mix came to the Coconino Humane Association from Yavapai, is spayed and would be ready to go home with you. She is a affectionate girl with a big bark and loves laps, walks and people. Now for the challenge — she is something of an escape artist and would need a closely watched environment. She also won’t run out of energy before you do.