PET OF THE WEEK | RAE

Pet of the Week: Rae

  • Updated
Rae

Are you up for a challenge? You could give Rae a chance! This 6-year-old female shepherd mix came to the Coconino Humane Association from Yavapai, is spayed and would be ready to go home with you. She is a affectionate girl with a big bark and loves laps, walks and people. Now for the challenge — she is something of an escape artist and would need a closely watched environment. She also won’t run out of energy before you do.

If this isn’t quite the challenge for you. You can see other adoptable pets at Coconinohumane.org

