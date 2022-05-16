Pet of the Week: Rae

Are you looking for a dog that is mature and will always be on the alert as a watch dog? Rae could be the one. She is a 6-year-old shepherd mix, part hound and has a big bark. No strangers will sneak up on her! She is an affectionate girl who loves laps, walks and taking care of her people. You can meet Rae at the Coconino Humane Association or see other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org