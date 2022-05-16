 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK | RAE

Pet of the Week: Rae

  • 0
Rae

Are you looking for a dog that is mature and will always be on the alert as a watch dog? Rae could be the one. She is a 6-year-old shepherd mix, part hound and has a big bark. No strangers will sneak up on her! She is an affectionate girl who loves laps, walks and taking care of her people. You can meet Rae at the Coconino Humane Association or see other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tunnel Fire area closures loosen

Tunnel Fire area closures loosen

Temporary closures on the Coconino National Forest related to the Tunnel Fire loosened under an updated closure order effective at 5 p.m. Friday.

Watch Now: Related Video

Buffalo mass shooting suspect intended to 'continue his rampage,' police say

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)