Pet of the Week: Quillson
quillson

My name is Quillson. I am a very handsome male 2-year-old hound/American pit bull mix. I came in because I thought that porcupines looked very tasty so I tried to take a bite of one — but it 'bit' me back! I came in with around 60 to 100 quills in my face and mouth. I am feeling much better now that those have been removed and am ready to go home with you. I appear to be very friendly with people but I am not so keen on other dogs. If you currently have an animal-free home and would like to remedy that situation come in and adopt me at the Coconino Humane Assoc. today.

Check out some of the other available adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.

