Pet of the Week: Quillson

My name is Quillson. I am a very handsome male 2-year-old hound/American pit bull mix. I came in because I thought that porcupines looked very tasty so I tried to take a bite of one — but it 'bit' me back! I came in with around 60 to 100 quills in my face and mouth. I am feeling much better now that those have been removed and am ready to go home with you. I appear to be very friendly with people but I am not so keen on other dogs. If you currently have an animal-free home and would like to remedy that situation come in and adopt me at the Coconino Humane Assoc. today.