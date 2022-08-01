Pet of the Week: Prudence

Prudence is a senior gal that has been waiting over a month at HCH for a loving family to take her home. She is just the sweetest ole lady who loves climbing into your lap for cuddles. She is declawed so she should never have an outside life where she can't defend herself. She also needs a special kidney food to keep her body happy. Don't let her special diet hold you back from meeting this girl, she is seriously the best! So snuggly and loving. Give her the best golden years ever, please!