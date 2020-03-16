Pet of the Week: Porkchop

You have free articles remaining.
Hello, my name is Porkchop! That's only because I look a little like a porkchop. I love running around and playing with other kitties and my toys. I'm very good about going potty in my litter box and I'm very sweet! I would love to go home with another kitty friend if you don't already have one! I would like very much to meet you! I need to be an indoor kitty because of my bad knees.
As with all High Country Humane animals, Porkchop is neutered, is current on his vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet him at our adoption center. We are now open on Mondays, our updated hours are Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., www.HighCountryHumane.org