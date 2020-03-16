Pet of the Week: Porkchop

Hello, my name is Porkchop! That's only because I look a little like a porkchop. I love running around and playing with other kitties and my toys. I'm very good about going potty in my litter box and I'm very sweet! I would love to go home with another kitty friend if you don't already have one! I would like very much to meet you! I need to be an indoor kitty because of my bad knees.