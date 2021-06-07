Pet of the Week: Pongo

Pongo might look like tough stuff, weighing in at a solid 14 pounds paired with a brooding face. But don't let all that fool you, because he is the biggest softy! He loves attention and will stop, drop, and roll over for belly rubs.

Back in April, Pongo decided that street life wasn't for him and waltzed into a good Samaritan's home. Now, he is very vocal about how much he loves being a pampered boy. It is so fun to watch him get his zoomies around the adoption room. Pongo has been adoptable for over a month now, he's ready to break out of here and settle into his forever home.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Pongo is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

