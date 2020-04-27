Pet of the Week: Polkadot

The sun is out and so is Polkadot! This 1-year-old kitty will find every sunspot in your home and lounge all day. She is a mostly independent cat, but she'll let you know when she wants attention! This girl is talkative! Polkadot loves the great outdoors and crinkley toys. Her adoption fee is only $75! If you are looking for an adventurous cat, give Polkadot a try! As with all High Country Humane animals, Polkadot is spayed, is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet her at our adoption center. We are open Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., www.HighCountryHumane.org