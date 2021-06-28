Pet of the Week: Pogo

Have you ever been so excited to see your favorite person that you jump up and down out of joy? Well that's how Pogo got his name - he hops like a pogo stick!

This 3 year old, 14 pound, Jack Russell mix is the perfect adventure buddy. You don't have to worry about car sickness, this guy loves car rides! If you sneak a peek at your shotgun rider, you'll see him gazing at the world as it passes by. He's extremely active and would love an energetic home that can keep up with him!

According to his previous owners, he does well with other dogs and chasing cats is a fun game to him. When he's not running around, Pogo enjoys tummy rubs and lots of treats. Pogo is also exceptionally smart and catches on really quickly so he will hopefully take well to some training!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Pogo is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org

