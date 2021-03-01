 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Picatso
picatso

Meet Picatso! This beautiful boy has bright green eyes and long, expressive whiskers. He's a young, nimble cat who just loves to be around humans. He follows his foster parents from room to room, begging them to sit down and give him pets. He is the definition of a lap cat, and will purr and make biscuits when he's comfortable and content. Even though he is still young, he's not super into playing and would much rather cuddle!

So why has such an amazing cat not been adopted already? Unfortunately, Picatso is FIV-positive. However, many cats with an FIV+ status live long and normal lives! So please give Picatso a chance! If you think you might be able to give this sweet guy a safe and loving home, please email his foster mom at jpynes@highcountryhumane.org! You can take him home for only $25!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Picatso is current on his vaccinations, fixed, and come with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org."

