PET OF THE WEEK | PHOEBE

Pet of the Week: Phoebe

Phoebe

Did you know that the Coconino Humane Association not only has adoptable pets at their shelter, but there are also beautiful cats and kittens at Petco? Take 4-month-old Phoebe for example. She and her two sisters are playing in their kitty condos and watching the customers and pets come through. While this can be quite entertaining, they are all still eager to get to their own home where they can sit on a lap, purr and be petted. They are spayed and ready to leave the store with you. Other adoptable pets can be seen at coconinohumane.org.

Tags

