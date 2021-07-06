Pet of the Week: Pepper

Hi! My name is Pepper. I don't know who named me that but it could have something to do with my salt and pepper coloring. Or maybe it is because I could add a lot of spice to your life! I am a two-year old female pit bull terrier mix. Other dogs are fine by me but if you have a cat, I'm likely not the best companion for you. I would love to meet you so please stop by the Coconino Humane Association to say hello. You can also see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.
