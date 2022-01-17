Pet of the Week: Pepita

Meet Pepita! She wasn't socialized much with humans when she was really little, so she's been playing catch-up the last couple months! She is 6 months old now. It takes her a bit of time to trust new people and situations, but she is so much fun once she does! She will play and play and play some more! She also loves being pet and will spend every night nestled in your armpit. Make sure you're not too late with meal times, otherwise she will be reminding you with her persistent little meow.
Pepita adores other cats, so there must be a friendly cat in her forever home. Ideally, your cat would be confident and outgoing because she tends to mimic the other cats she's living with. She would also do okay in a home with chill dogs who won't chase. Older, respectful kids or no children are preferred because of her shyer nature.
As with all High Country Humane's animals, Pepita is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. To contact her foster family about doing a meet & greet, please text 209-351-5400! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.