Pet of the Week: Pepita

Meet Pepita! She wasn't socialized much with humans when she was really little, so she's been playing catch-up the last couple months! She is 6 months old now. It takes her a bit of time to trust new people and situations, but she is so much fun once she does! She will play and play and play some more! She also loves being pet and will spend every night nestled in your armpit. Make sure you're not too late with meal times, otherwise she will be reminding you with her persistent little meow.