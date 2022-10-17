My name is Penny! I am a 3-year-old Rhodesian Ridgeback/Pit Bull mix. My family loved me very much but they ended up having to move and I was not able to move with them. I don't blame them and I have made new friends here at the Coconino Humane Association who have been very nice to me. When I first got here I was rather shut down and depressed, but I am feeling much better now and ready to find a forever family. I can be a little on the shy side when you first meet me, but don't worry, it doesn't last very long! I'd do best in a home with no small children, and have no appreciation for cats. If you fit this description and are looking for the perfect hiking companion or large lap dog, I am your girl! Check out other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.
Pet of the Week: Penny
