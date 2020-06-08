Pet of the Week: Penelope
0 comments
PET OF THE WEEK: PENELOPE

Pet of the Week: Penelope

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Penelope

Hello, I'm Penelope, or as I'm better known at the shelter, Pretty Purring Penelope! I love to purr, purr, purr almost all the time. If you come to visit me, you'll probably hear my purr before you even see me! I'm a little bit older and I have diabetes, but even so my friends here at the shelter always tell me that I'm an easy going and low maintenance gal. I know if you give me a chance that I'll be a purrfect match!

As with all High Country Humane animals, Penelope is spayed, is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet her at our adoption center. We are open Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Our website is www.highcountryhumane.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+12
Flagstaff Chief of Police Treadway kneels, speaks with protesters
Local

Flagstaff Chief of Police Treadway kneels, speaks with protesters

As the crowd gathered at city hall, Flagstaff Chief of Police Kevin Treadway arrived to speak with the protestors about his reaction to the video of the death of George Floyd, who died recently while in police custody in Minneapolis. Treadway and Lt. Colin Seay from the Flagstaff Police Department then both knelt with the protestors as Bill Haney, chaplain for the department, prayed for all in attendance.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News