Pet of the Week: Penelope

Hello, I'm Penelope, or as I'm better known at the shelter, Pretty Purring Penelope! I love to purr, purr, purr almost all the time. If you come to visit me, you'll probably hear my purr before you even see me! I'm a little bit older and I have diabetes, but even so my friends here at the shelter always tell me that I'm an easy going and low maintenance gal. I know if you give me a chance that I'll be a purrfect match!