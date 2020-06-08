Pet of the Week: Penelope

Hello, I'm Penelope, or as I'm better known at the shelter, Pretty Purring Penelope! I love to purr, purr, purr almost all the time. If you come to visit me, you'll probably hear my purr before you even see me! I'm a little bit older and I have diabetes, but even so my friends here at the shelter always tell me that I'm an easy going and low maintenance gal. I know if you give me a chance that I'll be a purrfect match!
As with all High Country Humane animals, Penelope is spayed, is current on her vaccinations and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. You can meet her at our adoption center. We are open Monday - Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Our website is www.highcountryhumane.org.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.