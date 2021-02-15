Pet of the Week: Parker

This week, High Country Humane has one very special girl on display. Not only is Parker not a “velcro kitty” like most orange tabbies, she’s a female! This makes her a pretty rare find, as about 80% of orange tabbies are male and want to stick to you like glue. But not, Parker! Just like her coloring, she’s a little fiery.

Don’t worry about having to guess what she wants though. She does have one common orange tabby trait, this girl is VOCAL. Since Parker’s communication skills are most suited for ordering her humans around, we think she would be happiest in a home without other pets or small humans that wouldn’t be able to understand her. Pretty Miss Parker is definitely a one in a million kitty, so come visit her today!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Parker is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet her at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

