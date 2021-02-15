 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pet of the Week: Parker
0 comments
Pet of the Week: Parker

Pet of the Week: Parker

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
parker

This week, High Country Humane has one very special girl on display. Not only is Parker not a “velcro kitty” like most orange tabbies, she’s a female! This makes her a pretty rare find, as about 80% of orange tabbies are male and want to stick to you like glue. But not, Parker! Just like her coloring, she’s a little fiery.

Don’t worry about having to guess what she wants though. She does have one common orange tabby trait, this girl is VOCAL. Since Parker’s communication skills are most suited for ordering her humans around, we think she would be happiest in a home without other pets or small humans that wouldn’t be able to understand her. Pretty Miss Parker is definitely a one in a million kitty, so come visit her today!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Parker is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. Stop by to meet her at our adoption center. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists discover mysterious new lifeforms deep below Antarctica

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Snowbowl crowds prompt mixed opinions on COVID-19 safety
Local

Snowbowl crowds prompt mixed opinions on COVID-19 safety

  • Updated

With snows came long lift lines at Snowbowl. While the highlands saw pristine winter conditions, a worrying trend was unfolding across the state at roughly the same time. In mid-January, public-health and hospital officials declared that Arizona had the highest COVID-19 infection rate in the United States.

+3
Salvaging COVID-19 vaccines: Flagstaff providers use waitlists to prevent waste
Local

Salvaging COVID-19 vaccines: Flagstaff providers use waitlists to prevent waste

  • Updated

The guidance for COVID-19 vaccine sites could be reduced to one simple message: don’t waste doses. But with appointment cancellations and occasionally overfilled vials, extra vaccine doses have come to be expected, leading local providers to create their own systems for getting these extra shots in the arms of Phase 1a and select 1b eligible community members.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)