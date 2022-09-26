Pet of the Week: Pablo and Paco

Meet Pablo and Paco! We're not sure if we are related, but we are buddies! We are both 2-year-old male, Australian Shepherd mixes. We came from the reservation to Tuba City Humane to Coconino Humane Association. We don't remember if we had a home before that. As you can see we are both very cute. We have lots of energy, though, and need some training. We are just learning to walk on leash and need some rules. If you are looking for something else, check out coconino.humane.org