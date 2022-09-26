 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK | PABLO AND PACO

Pet of the Week: Pablo and Paco

  • 0
Pablo & Paco.jpg

Meet Pablo and Paco! We're not sure if we are related, but we are buddies! We are both 2-year-old male, Australian Shepherd mixes. We came from the reservation to Tuba City Humane to Coconino Humane Association. We don't remember if we had a home before that. As you can see we are both very cute. We have lots of energy, though, and need some training. We are just learning to walk on leash and need some rules. If you are looking for something else, check out coconino.humane.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Amazon confirms 'Prime early access sale' for October

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)