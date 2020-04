Meet Oreo, a 6-year-old, female Siamese mix. While a little shy when she first meets you, she is just a gentle lady looking for a mellow home. Her previous home was with two calm adults which was perfect for her. She is pretty scared of kids and would prefer to be an only cat. You can meet Oreo at the Coconino Humane Association or check for other adoptable pets at Coconinohumane.org