Pet of the Week: Oreo

I am Oreo. I am a very loving but crazy girl. I came from a family living on the reservation. Sadly they no longer wanted me -- due to no fault of my own. I was an outside dog, so I don't have many manners yet, but I am still learning. I am very dog selective so if you have a dog, please let's do a meet and greet. If it doesn't work out, that's OK -- it's good practice to meet new people and new dogs. If you come into the shelter to look for me, please ask staff because I'm not on the main adoption floor because of my manners. I'm very loving and a bit crazy, but I'd love to find my forever home. Please come to Coconino Humane Assoc. and adopt me today! See other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.