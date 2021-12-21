Hi, my name is Oreo. I am a 1-year-old female of a distinctive blue mixed breed. For Christmas, I am keeping my toes crossed that I will be adopted into a loving family. I would prefer to be the only dog in the home so that I can receive all of the love you have to give! Come to the Coconino Humane Association to meet me right away so that I can be under your tree this Christmas. Visit coconinohumane.org to see other adoptable animals online.
Pet of the Week: Oreo
