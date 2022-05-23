 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK | ORANGUTAN

Pet of the Week: Orangutan

  • 0
Orangutan

This adorable 5-month-old kitten is Orangutan! She's a sweet little Manx kitten who has been looking for a home for a month now! Because she doesn't have a tail, she will need to remain on a high quality diet.

Orangutan is the most perfect kitten with a big personality. This little girl doesn't let her small size stop her. She is very social with people and other cats and loves to go running through the house at top speed. Her favorite toys make noise with crinkles or bells. Orangutan is looking for a family who will understand her needs and give her all the love and attention she could ask for.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Orangutan is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. To get in touch with her foster, email at b.lou.w.fosters@gmail.com! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elephant seal and sea lions set free after being trapped in Argentina

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)