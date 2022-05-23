Pet of the Week: Orangutan

This adorable 5-month-old kitten is Orangutan! She's a sweet little Manx kitten who has been looking for a home for a month now! Because she doesn't have a tail, she will need to remain on a high quality diet.

Orangutan is the most perfect kitten with a big personality. This little girl doesn't let her small size stop her. She is very social with people and other cats and loves to go running through the house at top speed. Her favorite toys make noise with crinkles or bells. Orangutan is looking for a family who will understand her needs and give her all the love and attention she could ask for.

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Orangutan is current on her vaccinations, spayed and microchipped. To get in touch with her foster, email at b.lou.w.fosters@gmail.com! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

