Pet of the Week: Orangutan

Meet Orangutan! This smart and sweet little lady is about 9 months old and has been waiting for the purrrfect home for more than 235 days now! She is playful, loving, and lots of fun to have around. Orangutan is a Manx, which means she comes without a tail and will need to stick to a special diet, but that doesn’t stop her from being just as adventurous as any other kitten! She has also had her adoption sponsored by a very generous donor, so you can take her home for free!