PET OF THE WEEK | SNOUTS

Pet of the Week: Orangutan

Orangutan

Meet Orangutan! This smart and sweet little lady is about 9 months old and has been waiting for the purrrfect home for more than 235 days now! She is playful, loving, and lots of fun to have around. Orangutan is a Manx, which means she comes without a tail and will need to stick to a special diet, but that doesn’t stop her from being just as adventurous as any other kitten! She has also had her adoption sponsored by a very generous donor, so you can take her home for free!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Orangutan is current on her vaccinations, spayed, and microchipped. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

