Meet Omar! Prrrrr….. are you looking for a warm, silky cat to sit on your lap and purr? Omar could be the one for you. He is an 8-month-old male who is extremely affectionate and lets you know how much he appreciates you. His markings are adorable with his white nose and chin and white bib and paws. He is one of many cats at the Coconino Humane Association shelter who are looking for new homes but he is pretty sure he is the sweetest. However, you can see all the adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org.
Pet of the Week: Omar
