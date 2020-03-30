Pet of the Week: Odyssey

I'm a very pretty girl who loves pets and attention. My ideal home would be somewhere that I can lounge all day and get pets. I do need some work on my weight, but I think I'm beautiful just the way I am. I'm ok with other kitty cats, but would prefer if I could have all the attention to myself! I would love to meet you if you're looking for a laid back snuggle bug! Plus, my adoption fee is only $25!