Pet of the Week: Odin

Have you met Odin yet? Well you need to, this boy is seriously always smiling!

4 years old and ready to brighten your day everyday, Odin is a big ole GOOFBALL! He's about 70lbs so he will provide all the love you could need plus a little. He does great with other dogs in playgroups at the shelter so he would probably like a pup friend to love and live with. He also loves kids, he's the most gentle giant. He's got a lot of energy, so bring your family down to meet this awesome pup today. His adoption fee has been sponsored, we hope to see you soon!

In light of how awesome he is, we do want to share that he has been at the shelter since June. At times he has had a kennel and other times he has had a room where he's all alone most of the day. He really loves people and deserves a home so much!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Odin is current on his vaccinations, neutered, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

