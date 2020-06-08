Pet of the Week: Odin

Odin has seen the best of times and the worst of times. This 8-year-old sweetheart was in a loving home from the time he was a puppy until now. Unfortunately, like so many who have been affected by the pandemic, Odin’s family lost their jobs and their house. As you can see, he’s a big guy and requires a big diet. All this got to be too expensive and Odin had to be given up. It is quite a change to go from a family you have known all your life to being put up for adoption. Although he is a friendly, mellow dog, he is obviously stressed in his new environment. If you are looking for a mature, laid back fellow, Odin could be the one for you. He would welcome your visit at the Coconino Humane Association. You can also check out other available animals at coconinohumane.org.