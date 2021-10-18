Pet of the Week: Octavia

Imagine being a new mom and having your life turned upside-down! We're pretty sure 3 year old Octavia wasn't planning on being brought to our shelter with day-old babies but she handled the transition with ease. She was able to raise her two puppies in the peace & quiet of a foster home but once they were weaned it was time for Octavia to get fixed and find her forever family!

This super sweet, retired momma just wants out of the shelter and into a loving home. Three weeks she has been up for adoption, with no takers yet! She's not a huge fan of other dogs, so she would likely be best as the only one in the home. Octavia is house broken, walks on a leash, and will give you ALL the kisses (even if you don't ask for them). Playful as a puppy and is always keen for a swim, she's a ball of fun!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Octavia is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0