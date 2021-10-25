 Skip to main content
Pet of the Week: Oakley
PET OF THE WEEK: RYDER

Pet of the Week: Oakley

Oakley

Hi, my name is Oakley! I am a 4-year-old terrier, pit bull mix. I was originally found in Winslow very pregnant. Some kind people came forward to take care of me so that I could make the Coconino Humane Association my temporary home. I had my puppies, all of whom were beautiful.

As you can see, now I am a happy, sweet, wiggly girl who loves to meet people and would especially love to meet you! Stop by to meet me today! You can see additional adoptable pets at Coconinohumane.org.

