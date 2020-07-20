Pet of the Week: Nash

Nash was transferred to the Coconino Humane Association from Maricopa and is undoubtedly happy to be out of the heat. This three year old guy seems to be happy all the time! He is a Australian Cattle dog mix and has very handsome markings including freckles brown and black. Because he loves people he would make a great addition to any family. He wants to meet you so come on in. Or, you can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org