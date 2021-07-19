Pet of the Week: Myla

Have you been looking for a cat that is known to be a phenomenal mouser? Well then Myla is the one for you. Don't be surprised if you come home to a wonderful "gift" from this 2-year-old girl. Mousing keeps her active, both mentally and physically, which is really important for Myla because of her history and her condition.

Myla has been diagnosed with a disorder called Feline Hyperesthesia Syndrome. In the right home, this can be managed properly for Myla and she can live a happy life. Essentially, petting has to be on her own terms and too much overstimulation can cause an outburst. Because of this, a home without dogs or young kids would be best for her. She needs someone special, who understands that she can't control her outbursts.

Until the end of July, adoption fees for adult cats/dogs, puppies & kittens are just $50 so come meet your new best friend today!

As with all High Country Humane's animals, Myla is current on her vaccinations, fixed, and comes with a free lifetime microchip registration. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out more info, all our adoptable animals, and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

