 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PET OF THE WEEK | MURPHY

Pet of the Week: Murphy

  • Updated
  • 0
Murphy

Hi, my name is Murphy. I am a big, lovable, male, 4-year-old Australian Shepherd/St. Bernard mix. I love all kinds of people, including little ones. I am good at hugs and cuddles and I walk well on leash. I did have a little altercation with another dog so I was returned after my last adoption. I apologized but it seems I should be the only pet in the house. Will you take a chance on me? I think you will be glad you did! You can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Video game companies halt operations in Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Breaking News (FlagLive!)