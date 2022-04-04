Hi, my name is Murphy. I am a big, lovable, male, 4-year-old Australian Shepherd/St. Bernard mix. I love all kinds of people, including little ones. I am good at hugs and cuddles and I walk well on leash. I did have a little altercation with another dog so I was returned after my last adoption. I apologized but it seems I should be the only pet in the house. Will you take a chance on me? I think you will be glad you did! You can see other adoptable pets at coconinohumane.org
Pet of the Week: Murphy
