Pet of the Week: Mouse

Look at that sweet smile! Meet Mouse, a special senior boy in need of a loving, forever home. He is approximately 7 years old and is a 115-pound Saint Bernard.

While his past is a complete mystery to us, we hope to make his future great by finding him a home. New places and people still make Mouse very uncomfortable, but a patient and understanding home will help him relax with time & a routine. Once he knows you, he is so sweet and playful. Seriously, you should see this boy play around, it is so cute!

For now, we are suggesting that Mouse go to a home with no other dogs and no small children. Adopting a senior dog can change your life and theirs! Come meet him today or reach out to us with questions.

Because he is a senior dog, Mouse's adoption fee is only $50. As with all of High Country Humane's animals, he is up to date on vaccinations and neutered. We are open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., no appointments necessary! Check out all our adoptable animals and more on our website at highcountryhumane.org.

