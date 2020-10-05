Pet of the Week: Moto Moto

It appears to be the Season of the Seniors at High Country Humane because we have quite a few senior animals looking for their forever homes. One of which is our darling MotoMoto, an eight year-old kitty with a heart of gold. MotoMoto is part of a bonded trio, but his two best friends are quite a bit younger than him.

Today's story is one of both heartbreak and the kindness of strangers. One day, a Good Samaritan looked out their window and noticed four cats hanging out on their property. Perplexed by the new arrivals, this kind person waited to see if they were strays or belonged to someone in the neighborhood. Soon, they realized that the four cats had been abandoned and were fending for themselves. One by one, their savior worked on bringing them to us, driving back and forth across town to get these kitties into our care. Having been left behind by their college student owners, the cats were hungry and tired. Unfortunately, one did not make it. Now, the three boys are healthy and happy, lounging around and getting constant attention.