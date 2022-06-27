Pet of the Week: Moose

This handsome fella is Moose and he's been adoptable for over a month now. We are really hoping to help this guy find a home, he's been so lonely here at the shelter.

Moose is a super friendly, 6-year-old guy who weighs about 50 lbs. He already knows a few commands like 'sit' and 'stay' and he is completely potty trained! He loves meeting people and just being around them in general. He's such a people person. The shelter environment is really stressful for him because he's clearly so used to having a family and being the center of attention. If you come to the shelter, you'll be greeted by Moose at our front desk, he may even show you all his favorite stuffed toys! Please come meet him and see if he's a good fit for you!