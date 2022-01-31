Pet of the Week: Momma

Momma is a 2-year-old shepherd mix who was found pregnant after being abandoned on the Navajo reservation. Fortunately she was well-cared for at the Coconino Humane Association, where she gave birth to her 10 puppies. Her puppies were all darling and have already been adopted, so that just leaves Momma looking for a new home. The staff at the shelter describe her as sweet and friendly to anyone new. Perhaps she would be the perfect addition to your family.