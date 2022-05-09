 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PET OF THE WEEK | MOLLY

Pet of the Week: Molly

Molly

My name is Molly. I think that I am a lap dog, which is unfortunate for me because being a pitbull mix, I am not lap dog-size. I am very good on a leash and am eager to learn new things therefore I make the perfect walking companion or trick dog! I was turned in at the Coconino Humane Assoc. shelter when I had my puppies and started to guard them around other dogs. I was fine with other dogs before having my puppies, but am a dominant female. I may do well with a submissive male or female canine buddy, but I definitely want to be the queen of my home!  Give me a chance today!  See other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org

