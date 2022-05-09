My name is Molly. I think that I am a lap dog, which is unfortunate for me because being a pitbull mix, I am not lap dog-size. I am very good on a leash and am eager to learn new things therefore I make the perfect walking companion or trick dog! I was turned in at the Coconino Humane Assoc. shelter when I had my puppies and started to guard them around other dogs. I was fine with other dogs before having my puppies, but am a dominant female. I may do well with a submissive male or female canine buddy, but I definitely want to be the queen of my home! Give me a chance today! See other adoptable pets online at coconinohumane.org.
Pet of the Week: Molly
Related to this story
Most Popular
Flagstaff's mayoral race is heating up as one candidate drops out and another is called into question amidst signature concerns.
There’s no question that Justin Colorado killed his girlfriend outside a Flagstaff apartment complex in June 2020.
Flagstaff police are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect in connection with two robberies in recent days, officials say.
Ferocious winds that sent what was a small wildfire racing toward homes on the outskirts of Flagstaff presented a dilemma. Most residents in the “Girls Ranch” neighborhood fled the flames. One couple stood their ground. Another raced to save animals on neighbors' properties. Two homes in the neighborhood were among 30 that were destroyed. The 30-square-mile wildfire left a mosaic of charred land before it was almost fully contained Saturday. Across the U.S. West this spring, thousands of residents have been forced to evacuate from their homes because of wildfires.
There’s no question that Justin Colorado killed his girlfriend outside a Flagstaff apartment complex in June 2020.
Flagstaff City Council made the unanimous decision on Tuesday to appoint Khara House as an interim councilmember, filling the seat vacated whe…
The sun is shining, the breeze is light, the forest is springing to life everywhere you look, and the soft crunch of hooves follow in your wak…
Winds spread the Antelope Fire across grassy fuels to approximately 372 acres on Monday. The fire was reported to be growing at a “moderate” r…
SALT LAKE CITY — U.S. officials announced what they called extraordinary steps on Tuesday to keep hundreds of billions of gallons of water sto…
For affected residents who want to rebuild or start to move on with their lives, cleaning up after the Tunnel Fire's destruction remains an im…